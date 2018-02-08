‘The Legend of Zelda’ Green Goddess Satin Robe Has an Elf Hood and Everything

This officially licensed The Legend of Zelda Green Goddess satin robe just arrived at Merchoid, and we have to admit that it looks amazing – and super comfy. The robe features an oversized elf hood, flowing short sleeves and rests just above the knee when worn. It has a wrap around design which is secured with a belt around the waist and two large front pockets highlighted with gold beading.

On the chest is a golden glitter print of The Legend of Zelda logo with gold piping edging the design features. On the edge of sleeves and bottom of the gown is ribbon featuring a medieval style Celtic knot design with a large Hylian crest cut out design outlined in gold on the reverse. The robe is made with 100% polyester that has a silky, satin-y feel. You can pre-order it here in sizes S/M and L/XL with shipping slated for July.

Amazingly, the Zelda robe is only $39.99 – and that includes shipping. That should leave plenty of room in the bank account to secure a pair of elf ears – which would really complete the look.

Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities are extremely limited, so if you want to get in on the July batch, you’ll want to order yours now. While you’re at it, you might want to take a moment to check out Merchoid’s entire The Legend of Zelda line. The selection is pretty amazing. For example, these long The Legend of Zelda boot socks seem like a perfect pairing with the robe.

