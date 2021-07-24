The Legend of Zelda Rumor Claims Classic Games Are Getting Remade

✖

A new rumor about Nintendo and its plans with The Legend of Zelda franchise has surfaced and been making the rounds within the Nintendo and Nintendo Switch communities. The rumor isn't solely about The Legend of Zelda, but its big claims about what's coming next for fans of it has attracted considerable attention. Included is not just word that more classic entries in the series are getting The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD treatment, but a couple are apparently getting even further attention or, more specifically, are going to be remade rather than updated remastered.

According to the rumor, while Nintendo said it wasn't releasing any more Zelda games for the series 35-year anniversary this year, it doesn't mean there aren't more on the way. In fact, the rumor claims Skyword Sword HD-like Switch remasters for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess are not just coming, but already complete. Unfortunately, the rumor follows this up by noting they haven't heard of anything about remasters for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

What the rumor has heard is that there's a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons/The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages in the works and scheduled to release sometime between next year and 2023.

Unfortunately, this is where the rumor ends. As for the rumor itself, it comes the way of Nintendo leaker Markomaro, a lesser-known Nintendo source that many consider reputable and reliable, but who doesn't have the same track record and prominence as some other Nintendo leakers. That said, others have since come out and echoed many of the recent claims the Nintendo leaker has made, seemingly lending credence to this rumor. Despite this, all of this intel needs to be taken with a grain of salt or two, as it's still all information of the unofficial variety.

As i state a year ago, there is a remake for Oracles of Ages/Seasons in the works (2022-2023) there where plans to include a third game that was planned originally for the GBC, what it’s clear at least since the start it’s that will be separate releases. pic.twitter.com/BW2cPwKiYe — markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) July 16, 2021

As you would expect, Nintendo hasn't addressed this rumor with any type of comment or statement. While Nintendo does occasionally comment on rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation, it's not often, and when it does, it's usually a high-profile report. In other words, don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.