‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ Developer Hiring For New ‘Legend of Zelda’ Game

We’ve known that production and development for the next entry in Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series has been happening for a bit now, but lately it has been quiet on the Zelda front. That said, some new job listings have surfaced over on the website of Monolith Soft, the creators of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, and the the team that helped with the development of the last Zelda game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

According to the job listings, Monolith Soft is hiring for work on the next entry of Zelda. More specifically, it’s gearing up for development with hires across the board, ranging from planners, to artists, to programmers. At the moment, it’s unclear if Monolith Soft is helming development of the game, but this seems unlikely, with Nintendo internal likely taking care of that. Rather, the Japanese developer is likely aiding in the game’s development. For Breath of the Wild, it notably helped design the game’s open-world, meanwhile it has also assisted in the series’ development in the past, with the likes of Skyward Sword.

In addition to helping on Zelda, Monolith Soft also has another, unannounced project in the works, though what it is exactly, remains unknown. This also applies to the new Zelda, which is likely in full-fledged production at this point, but for the moment, we know nothing about it other than it will likely follow in the footsteps of Breath of the Wild.

Anyway, if you haven’t played the latest game in the series, you should. Not only is it widely considered one of the best games of this generation, but of all-time. You can read more about the Nintendo Switch exclusive, below:

“Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.”

