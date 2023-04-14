Critical Role Star Confirms He's Major Legend of Zelda Villain in Tears of the Kingdom

It's official – Matt Mercer is Ganondorf. The veteran voice actor confirmed his involvement in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, announcing on Twitter what many fans had already guessed – he'll be the voice of the classic villain Ganondorf in the English version of the game. On Twitter, Mercer mentioned his love of the Zelda franchise, pointing out that he once dressed as Link as a kid and had even played Ganondorf in a web series almost a decade ago.

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.



An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my webseries over a decade ago! pic.twitter.com/FKqOTwg2hW — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud. A huge thank you to @NintendoAmerica @Nintendo And the entire Tears of the Kingdom team for entrusting me with such a badass. <3 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

Mercer is probably best known for being the Dungeon Master of Critical Role, a popular web series in which he and a group of voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons. The series has grown from a Geek & Sundry show into a full-fledged media empire, with multiple TV shows, novels, comics, and even a growing podcast channel. Of course, Mercer is also a veteran voice actor, with roles in franchises like Resident Evil, Fire Emblem, and Persona. And while his role in Critical Role has grown in recent years as that series has gotten bigger and bigger, Mercer has still managed to keep booking major voice acting roles and appearances.

Today's trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom not only revealed Ganondorf in his full glory, it also provided new details and teases about the long-awaited Breath of the Wild sequel. While set in the same Hyrule as the previous Zelda game, the world has seemingly grown and changed, with the devastated nation showing signs of life after the defeat of Ganon at the end of Breath of the Wild. How Ganondorf's return ties with the mysterious sky islands and the Zonai ruins that have popped up all over Hyrule seems to be one of the central mysteries of the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, 2023.