Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals Where the Breath of the Wild Sequel Will Begin

A new official description from Nintendo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has revealed where the events of the Breath of the Wild sequel will begin. Early this morning, Nintendo showed off the latest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom which gave us our best look so far at what the forthcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive will have in tow. Now, in an accompanying dump of information, Nintendo has briefly teased how the next Zelda game will open.

As mentioned on Nintendo's own site for Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom was said to begin on an unnamed island that is floating above Hyrule. While at this location, players will then earn a number of new abilities that Link will then carry with him over the course of his adventure. Afterward, Link will then return to the ground below and will be able to venture forth to complete his overarching mission, which is still somewhat shrouded in mystery.

"Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies high above Hyrule. It's there our hero will have to gain new abilities before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure," Nintendo said on the Zelda website. "The sky isn't the only thing that's changed in Hyrule. Familiar locations have been dramatically transformed, with new towns, dank caves, and mysterious gaping chasms springing up across the world—all waiting to be explored."

In a general sense, this description from Nintendo sounds pretty similar to how The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild began. That game's opening hours locked players to a specific region as they gained the various abilities that Link would then use to defeat foes and solve puzzles. Clearly, before Tears of the Kingdom lets players run wild throughout Hyrule, it will require them to become familiar with the powers that Link will have this time around.

If you somehow weren't already counting down the days until release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch next month on May 12th and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.