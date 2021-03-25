The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Trailer Reveals First Look at Gameplay

We've known about the existence of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for quite some time now, but outside of some brief CGI trailers for the game, we haven't seen what it will look like to actually play. Fortunately, the wait for our first look at gameplay has now ended thanks to a new trailer for the project that has recently come about.

The latest trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which you can check out at the top of the page, gives us a "sneak peek" at what the game will have in store. Much as the title suggests, players will be controlling Gollum throughout the experience although what you'll be doing hasn't really been shown off so far. This new video for the game gives us some looks at raw gameplay, but the problem is that we're still not shown a whole lot.

Again, with this being a teaser trailer it shouldn't be expected that Daedalic Entertainment is ready to show off that much of the project. Still, if you were wondering whether or not you would be able to run, walk, and crawl around as Gollum in this game, those incredible gameplay elements have now been confirmed in this trailer. While this trailer might leave us wanting a bit more, it's good to see that Daedalic might be ready to talk more about the game within the coming months.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum currently doesn't have a release date, but it's slated to launch at some point in 2022. Whenever it does arrive, it will be releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you're looking for a description of the game, you can read more about it below!

"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure. Take on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him. Gollum is skillful and cunning, but also torn by his split personality. One mind, two egos – you decide!"