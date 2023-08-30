The Magnus Archives TTRPG Crowdfunding Campaign Set to Clear $1,000,000 in Two Days

A crowdfunding campaign for a tabletop RPG based on The Magnus Archives is set to clear $1,000,000 in pledges after just two days. Earlier this week, Monte Cook Games launched the BackerKit crowdfunding campaign for The Magnus Archives Roleplaying Game, a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of the popular podcast of the same name. After launching Tuesday at 10 AM ET, the campaign had raised over $980,000 in pledges and will almost assuredly clear the $1,000,000 mark by the time the campaign hits the 48-hour mark.

The new game uses Monte Cook Games' popular Cypher System to build out adventures set within variations of the world of The Magnus Archives. Since the podcast's main premise resolved at the conclusion of its 5-season run, Monte Cook Games notes that the game allows players to create their own reality modeled after The Magnus Archives but with the freedom to change as much or as little of the world as players within. The rulebook contains the full rules of the game, a detailed character creation system, lots of game advice, a comprehensive look at the characters, artefacts, and entities of The Magnus Archives, and entire adventures (called investigations, instigated by statements) ready to play. Of note is that the game contains a Stress mechanic that can both scar and aid a player in surprising ways.

A PDF version of The Magnus Archives Roleplaying Game is available with a $30 pledge. A $75 pledge comes with the physical version of the game. Higher pledge amounts are also available that come with additional add-ons, including props inspired by the podcast. The Backerkit campaign will remain open through September 23rd.

What Is The Magnus Archives?

The Magnus Archives is an immensely popular and award-winning podcast produced by Rusty Quill. The podcast re-tells statements provided to The Magnus Archives, a research facility that compiles various unexplained phenomenon and alleged occult happenings. While each statement (most of which are read by the head archivist Jonathan Sims into a cassette tape) is a standalone story, ties begin to emerge between the episodes and listeners can soon begin to piece together the terrors that haunt the world of the show. While the series ended in 2021, Rusty Quill has announced plans for a sequel series and raised nearly a million dollars on Kickstarter to fund it.