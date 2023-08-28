Dimension 20 Announces First Live Shows

Dimension 20 is coming to the UK and Ireland for a series of highly anticipated live shows. Today, Dropout announced that Brennan Lee Mulligan and the Intrepid Heroes (Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson) would be heading to the UK and Ireland for four special live shows taking place in London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Manchester. The shows will take place in April 2024, although tickets will go on sale later this week. No details were provided about what the shows would entail, but Dropout confirmed that the shows will be filmed and aired on Dropout at an unspecified time. Tickets can be found here.

This marks the first time that Dimension 20 is having a live show (not to be confused with a live-streamed show, although Dimension 20 had one live-streamed show back during the pandemic) in front of a live audience. Interestingly, the show's UK tour continues a trend of big Actual Play shows heading to the UK for the first time. Critical Role previously announced a live show at Wembley, with an estimated audience of 12,000 buying tickets to watch the show in action.

What is Dimension 20?

Dimension 20 is one of the most popular Actual Play shows and one of the few Actual Play shows to appear on a paid streaming service. The series typically features contained Dungeons & Dragons campaigns with Mulligan serving as the DM and a core cast of Axford, Beadsley, Murphy, Oyama, Thompson, and Wilson, although some seasons have featured alternate casts and DMs. The series airs on Dropout, the streaming service created by College Humor and run by Sam Reich. Unlike live-streamed Actual Play shows, Dimension 20 seasons are edited and often use sound effects and visual effects to help enhance the storylines. The show also features elaborate battle maps and miniatures and a higher quality set than many other Actual Play shows.