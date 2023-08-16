Critical Role Cookbook Previews Mushroom Toast Recipe (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Critical Role has expanded into cooking, and high fantasy has never looked so delicious. Later this month, Penguin Random House will release Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role, a new cookbook featuring sixty recipes inspired by the adventures and locations shown in Critical Role. The new book is written by Liz Marsham, with recipes by Jesse Szewczyk, Susan Vu and Amanda Yee. In addition to a variety of recipes that range from pastries to main courses to desserts, each recipe also comes with a brief history of the locations and characters who inspired the dish, with spotlights on the various culinary capers that appeared in each Critical Role campaign.

To help prepare for the release of the new Critical Role cookbook, Penguin Random House sent ComicBook.com an exclusive preview of Caduceus's Ethically Sourced Mushroom Toasts. As a cleric dedicated to the Wildmother, Caduceus's abilities helped not only to heal but also to encourage the natural cycle of life and death, with the decay accelerated by spores and mushrooms often a key part of his spells. While the recipe shown below doesn't necessarily require the harvesting of a recent tomb to make the recipe below, it does encourage would-be cooks to thank the recently deceased if they choose to mushroom picking in a graveyard.

Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role will be released on August 29th, with a retail price of $29.99. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. The new cookbook is a perfect present for the Critter in your life who likes to cook, or wants to feel like they're living in Exandria with their tastebuds.