Free League Publishing has released the new edition of The One Ring, a tabletop RPG based on The Lord of the Rings and other works written by JRR Tolkien. This is the second edition of The One Ring RPG, but is the first published by Free League Publishing after they acquired the license to publish Tolkien-based tabletop roleplaying games last year. Free League Publishing raised over $2 million on Kickstarter to fund the new edition in a Kickstarter earlier this year. The One Ring’s original designers Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi return for the new edition, with the game still set in the 80-year period between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You can check out an official trailer for the game below:

The new edition of The One Ring contains streamlined and updated rules from the original. Gameplay is split into two phases – the Adventuring Phase in which players face some sort of challenge and take actions to resolve them, and the Fellowship Phase that occurs when characters have time to rest and determine their next course of action. Checks are made using up to six six-sided Success dice and two 12-sided Feat dice. Checks are only made when there is a chance of failure, or if an action is dangerous, tries to obtain knowledge that is not immediately available, or is trying to convince a non-cooperative NPC to help in some way. Players always roll the Feat dice plus some number of Success dice, with a 12 on the Feat dice (or the Gandalf rune, when using The One Ring’s custom-made dice) being an automatic success and an 11 on the Feat dice (or the Sauron rune on the custom-made dice) being a 0 and near-assured failure.

Currently, The One Ring Core Rules, The One Ring Starter Set, and The One Ring Loremaster’s Screen & Rivendell Compendium are all available as digital publications, with pre-orders available for physical versions. The physical copies of The One Ring are expected to be released in early 2022.