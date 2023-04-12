The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Update Includes "Many Fixes," Patch Notes Revealed

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition launched around this time last month, and ever since that version of the game released, it's had a rocky start to overcome. The game which was marketed as the best way to play The Outer Worlds was not, in fact, the best way to play the game according to many a negative review left on the Steam version and elsewhere on other platforms. Developer Obsidian Entertainment has since been working to rectify some of those issues with one patch released previously, and now, another has been put out for the game alongside a commitment of more work to be done.

This latest update, Patch v1.2, is now out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. It's one that contains "many fixes," The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition publisher Private Division said, and is out to download now. You can find the patch notes for it listed out below:

Performance

Replaced dynamic resolution with FSR and added option selector on PC

Framerate improvements on all platforms

Various improvements to reduce hitching issues across all platforms

Specific DirectX 12 allocation improvements to fix hitches on PC

Fixed settings auto-detection on PC

Fixed multiple flickering issues

Optimized graphics settings on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S

Optimized VFX during combat to address frame rate dips

Stability:

Fixed occasional crash when detecting graphics settings on PC

General

Various bug fixes

Fixed bug where EULA needs to be accepted after every launch

Material and texture updates to remove visible seams and improve overall visuals

Lighting improvements

Fixed excessive shadow popping bug in Roseway

Fixed disappearing reticle when changing settings during gameplay

Fixed floating grass in Monarch

Improved LODs to reduce popping

While work to improve this version of the game continues, it's also worth remembering that there's another Outer Worlds game in the works, too. Obsidian announced back in 2021 that it was working on The Outer Worlds 2, though a release window for the game was not set at the time and still has not been confirmed.