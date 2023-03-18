The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Gets First Update After Backlash, Patch Notes Revealed

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition has now gotten its first post-launch update following its release from earlier in the month, a release marked by what amounted to a largely negative reception. Players who tried out the Spacer's Choice Edition either as returning players looking for upgrades or new players experiencing the game for the first time lamented the fact that, in some ways, the original game played better than the newer version. Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division promised previously that we'd get an update soon to resolve some of the issues players had been citing, and that update's out now.

That's only true for those playing on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, however. Those who are playing the game on the Xbox Series X|S and those who bought it on PC via the Microsoft Store will have to wait a bit longer for their update. Private Division estimates that the patch will be available to the remaining players "by the middle of next week."

But as for those who are on the PS5 and PC, a set of patch notes accompanied the update to show what's new. You can find those notes listed out below:

Top Community Issues:

Adjusted settings for Ultra and Very High graphic modes, improving experience for PC players on higher end graphics cards

Fixed issues with SSGI being set inappropriately high on PC affecting performance

Updated SSR values to improve cinematic mode on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation

Updated dynamic resolution on PC

Improved framerate in performance modes for both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation5

Performance:

PSO experience improved to mitigate hitching during shader compilation

SSGI auto settings updated preventing scenarios where it would toggle on unexpectedly

Stability:

Solved rare crash on PS5 in Roseway

Fixed chance for Xbox Series X|S consoles to crash during long syncs

Prevent temporary memory leaks from appearing in UI screens on Xbox Series X|S consoles

General: