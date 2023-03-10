The Outer Worlds Update Promised After Backlash Towards Spacer's Choice Edition

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition launched this week, a version of the game described as "the ultimate way to play the award-winning RPG." However, those who actually got and played the game -- particularly on the PC platform -- have described it as anything but. That version of the game currently sits at a "Mostly Negative" review score on Steam. Developer Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Private Division are aware of the issues, however, with the pair confirming this week that a patch is in the works for the PC and console versions of the game to address many of those performance issues and other problems cited in the negative reviews.

Private Division tweeted about the plans to patch up the Spacer's Choice Edition on March 9th which was two days after that version of the game released. A specific release date for that update wasn't said, but the publisher said to expect a set of patch notes within the week.

"Our team is working on a patch for PC and consoles to address many of the visual and performance issues being reported by players," Private Division said on Twitter. "We appreciate your patience greatly and will be able to share this and the full list of patch notes with you before the end of next week."

While ComicBook.com did not review this version of the game (we did review the original, however), the negative reviews on Steam paint a picture of what's wrong with the game. Some called the performance "atrocious" while citing their PC specs and saying they couldn't even manage to get the desired framerates and resolutions they felt they should've been able to achieve. A few stood up for the game and called it a "mixed bag," though many felt that the original was actually the preferred version and urged people to stick with that and not to upgrade the game.

The update should release at some point next week alongside the set of patch notes detailing everything that's new, so we'll have to see then what the plan is for the game in regards to fixes and improvements. Obsidian is also still working on The Outer Worlds 2, so hopefully this poorly received version of the first game doesn't sour any anticipation for the sequel.