The Simpsons: Hit and Run Fans Want to See the Game Remastered

Released in 2003, The Simpsons: Hit & Run is widely considered to be one of the best games in the history of the franchise. As such, it should come as little surprise that a number of fans would like to see the game get remastered! In a study conducted by GAME, the outlet found high demand for a remaster through social media polls and Google Search trends. It remains to be seen whether or not Disney and Electronic Arts might give Hit & Run a second chance at finding an audience, but it's interesting to see how many fans remain passionate about the game.

The final of GAME's polls on Twitter can be found embedded below. This one saw more than 5,000 replies, with The Simpsons: Hit & Run beating out notable games such as Metal Gear Solid, GTA: San Andreas, and Bully. Further information on the study can be found right here.

IT'S TIME TO DECIDE 😱 Here are the top games you want to be remastered based on our polls this week… Which one is the MOST wanted #VideoGameRemaster? — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) May 14, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Simpsons: Hit & Run featured a Grand Theft Auto inspired take on the world of Springfield. The game featured multiple playable characters, including Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Apu. Apu might present some problems for a possible remaster, as the character has been missing lately from the series. Hank Azaria stepped down from voicing the character, so presumably Apu would have to receive new voice work when and if a new voice actor is selected for the role.

The Simpsons franchise is currently owned by Disney, and the company seems to have a strong relationship with EA. It certainly seems possible that Hit & Run could get a remaster, especially since Disney has been making a habit lately of resurrecting some of its older games. The game is well remembered by a lot of fans, and there's even a Change.org petition for a sequel, with more than 26,000 signatures, as of this writing. For now, fans interested in seeing The Simpsons: Hit and Run return will just have to let Disney and EA know!

