The Sopranos Monopoly Adds Mob Drama to Game Nights

A game of Monopoly has been known to generate some family drama, but the new edition based on the iconic The Sopranos series will definitely kick that up a notch. It's the perfect thing to tide you over until The Many Saints of Newark prequel debuts on HBO Max on October 1st.

In The Sopranos edition of Monopoly, you'll be able to buy, sell, and trade iconic Jersey locations like Tony Soprano's house, Whitecaps Shore House, Satriale’s, and more. The six tokens include Baby Duck, The Stugots, Bobby Bacala’s Toy Train Engine, Satriale’s Pig, Dr. Mefli’s Chair, and a Barone Sanitation Truck.

Other Sopranos-style changes to the game include Houses being renamed as Stashes, Hotels renamed as Contraband, Chance cards renamed "Ayy!", and Community Chest cards renamed "Ohh!" You can order the game directly from The OP (usaopoly) right here for $39.99. A preview of the game is available in the video below.

As for The Many Saints of Newark, you can check out a trailer for the upcoming movie right here. A description of the movie reads:

"Young Anthony Soprano (played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano."

