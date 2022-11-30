The Super Mario Bros. Movie Reveals New Posters for Donkey Kong, Peach, and More

Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment are gearing up for The Super Mario Bros. Movie in a major way, and today has seen a lot more information revealed. It all started with the debut of the film's second trailer (which can be found at the top of this page), and now several posters have been revealed featuring the main characters. Six new posters have been released in total, featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Toad. The six posters give us a much better look at the designs that will be used in the movie, most notably Donkey Kong, whose design wasn't revealed until earlier today.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release on April 7th. The movie will feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt (Mario), Jack Black (Bowser), Charlie Day (Luigi), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Anya-Taylor Joy (Peach), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike). Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will not be playing the plumber, but he will have some role in the movie. As of this writing, there has been no additional information provided regarding that role.

In the movie, Mario and Luigi have been transported to the Mushroom Kingdom as they embark on a quest to stop Bowser. The king of the Koopas is on a quest to steal the Power Stars, destroying everything in his path. The movie features a number of elements spanning the Mario franchise, and the two trailers have featured references to Super Mario Bros. 3, Mario Kart, the original Donkey Kong arcade game, and a whole lot more.

It remains to be seen how The Super Mario Bros. Movie will pan out, but it's certainly looking promising! Nintendo and Illumination have a lot of incentive to make sure that this movie appeals to audiences young and old alike. If successful, the movie could inspire a whole Nintendo cinematic universe, but first we'll just have to see how this film turns out.

Keep reading to see all of the new posters revealed for The Super Mario Bros. Movie!