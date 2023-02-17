The Super Mario Bros. Movie Runtime Revealed

The runtime for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been revealed. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the most anticipated movies on the horizon and will mark a pretty strong start to the spring/summer movie season. In the next few months, we're getting Creed 3, Scream 6, John Wick 4, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. There's no shortage of things to see and there's seemingly something for everyone whether you're looking for a family film, something scary, or something mature. With so many options, it's good to be informed about the various movies you're interested so you can determine if they're worth your time and money.

There's no shortage of info out there for The Super Mario Bros. Movie already, but one vital detail recently trickled out. Courtesy of the Irish Film Classification Office, it has been confirmed that the movie will be 1 hour and 32 minutes long and will, at least in Irish territories, be rated PG for mild violence. While a 92 minute runtime may sound pretty short, that's generally in line with a lot of other animated movies. The last two Toy Story movies were about an hour and 40 minutes, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was an hour and 40 minutes, and Minions: The Rise of Gru was an hour and 30 minutes.

Animated movies tend to run a lot shorter than your other average blockbusters, but it doesn't seem like the movie is going to skimp out on anything. So far, the trailers have suggested we'll be getting a lot of exciting action with a Rainbow Road Mario Kart sequence, a fight between Mario and Bowser, and possibly even a section that pays homage to Luigi's Mansion. Only time will tell how good the movie actually is, but it seems like it could be another win for video game adaptations and possibly right the wrongs of the other Mario adaptation.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 7th, 2023. Are you excited for the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T CartoonBase]