The Witcher 3 Gets Next-Gen PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Window

CD Projekt Red has given eager fans a new update on when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will finally be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. For a prolonged period of time, a next-gen version of The Witcher 3 has been in the works. And while this PS5 and Xbox Series X iteration of the game was already supposed to have been out, the update has instead been delayed by CD Projekt multiple times. Fortunately, the studio has now revealed that the long-awaited upgrade for new hardware will still be arriving before the end of the year.

During a recent earnings call, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński announced that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is still "on track" to arrive in 2022. Specifically, Kiciński reiterated that the upgrade will roll out at some point in the fourth quarter of the year. This means that its arrival will take place at some point between October 2022 and December 2022. Given that this window is quickly approaching, it seems likely that CD Projekt Red will have more details to share about this PS5 and Xbox Series X patch for The Witcher 3 in the coming weeks.

In case you didn't already know, CD Projekt Red has already confirmed in the past that those who already own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4 and Xbox One won't have to pay any additional money to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. Additionally, this same next-gen upgrade will also be rolling out for those on PC as well. So if you're someone who has purchased The Witcher 3 in the past, this future update for the game will simply improve the game on all platforms outside of the version that is available on Nintendo Switch.

[H/T VGC]