The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X Delayed Indefinitely

Developer CD Projekt Red announced today that the forthcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now been delayed indefinitely. Originally slated to release in the second half of 2021, CD Projekt Red revealed last year that it would instead be pushing the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 into the first six months of 2022. And while fans have been gearing up to return to this world in the near future, they’ll now have to wait even longer than expected.

CD Projekt Red took to social media this afternoon to inform fans that the next-gen upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X has now been pushed out of the second quarter of 2022. “We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice,” CD Projekt Red said on the matter. “We’ll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding.”

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time that the native PS5 and Xbox Series X version for The Witcher 3 has been pushed back. The fact that CD Projekt Red noted that development on this iteration of the game has now moved internally seems to suggest that work on the port hasn’t been going too well lately. As such, perhaps this shift will end up seeing the next-gen upgrade being of a higher quality when it does release.

Although fans do have to wait longer for this update to now roll out, it’s worth noting that the upgrade will be free for anyone who already owns The Witcher 3. So even though this release is definitely testing the patience of a number of fans, at least the update itself won’t require any more money to obtain.

