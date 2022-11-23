The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Reveals Next-Gen Gameplay Trailer

CD Projekt Red has revealed its first gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt running on next-gen (or rather, current-gen) platforms. After a lengthy wait, CD Projekt announced recently that it would finally be pushing out the free update for its beloved RPG across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms in mid-December. And while fans had yet to know what this upgraded version of the game would look like, that has now changed.

Highlighted in a lengthy new trailer today, CD Projekt Red finally gave fans a glimpse of what The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will look like on new platforms. In short, and as expected, the visuals and performance of The Witcher 3 seem to have been drastically improved thanks to this forthcoming update. Not only do the character models and environments look more impressive than ever before, but the snippets of gameplay that are shown look crisp. All in all, it seems like a lot of work went into this update, which should make this the best version of The Witcher 3 that has ever been released.

Relive the story loved by millions!



Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! pic.twitter.com/NcDLmV72kb — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 23, 2022

As a reminder, this next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is going to be completely free to anyone who already owns the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. So even if you're someone that has never played the game before, you could snag it right now (especially since it's likely on sale for Black Friday) and you'll be able to play this new iteration of it in just a few short weeks.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3 is poised to roll out next month on December 14th. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll be sure to keep you in the loop with all things related to The Witcher prior to this launch.

Are you going to look to revisit The Witcher 3 once this upgraded version of the game becomes available? And what do you think about these improvements based on what has been seen in the trailer? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.