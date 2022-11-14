The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Release Date Revealed

The wait for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen upgrade is nearly over. CD Project Red has announced that the free update will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on December 14th, 2022. According to the company's press release, the update enhances the game to utilize the next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware. The update features "dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements, including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more!" CD Projekt Red also confirmed the release of new DLC for the game based on Netflix's The Witcher series, including new weapons and armor for Geralt and alternate looks for some characters.

The next-gen update is free for anyone who already owns any version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. CD Projekt Red will also release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, a dedicated next-gen version of the game that includes all of the enhancements, free DLCs, and story expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. It will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and a physical release is planned for a later date.

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are also getting updates. These will add several additions and improvements, as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed DLCs. Further details, including the release date, are coming soon.

More information on these updates will be revealed during next week's REDstreams on CD Projekt Red's Twitch channel. The streams will include an exclusive look at the next-gen gameplay.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was first released in 2015. In it, "You are The Witcher, professional monster hunter, a killer for hire. Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a distrusted counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live. You are a drifter, always on the move, following in the footsteps of tragedy to make other people's problems your own – if the pay is good. You are now taking on your most important contract yet: to track down the child of prophecy, a living weapon, a key to save or destroy this world. You will make choices that go beyond good & evil, and you will face their far-reaching consequences.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven next-generation open world role-playing game, set in a troubled and morally indifferent fantasy universe. Built for endless adventure, the massive open world of The Witcher sets new standards in terms of size, depth and complexity. You will traverse a vast open world, rich with merchant cities, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore. It's survival of the fittest – deal with treasonous generals, devious witches and corrupt royalty to provide dark and dangerous services, then invest your rewards to upgrade your equipment, or spend them away on pleasures of the night."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.