The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 and Xbox Series X May Be Releasing Very Soon

According to CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3: Complete Edition for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, is coming out this year. When this year though, remains a mystery. With November right around the corner, many fans of the game are increasingly convinced the next-gen ports will be delayed to 2022. However, it looks like this assumption and speculation, while reasonable, is off the mark.

While the Polish developer still hasn’t said a peep about when The Witcher 3: Complete Edition will release, the game was rated today for release by PEGI, the organization that rates games for release in Europe. This doesn’t mean the ports are stealth releasing today. This obviously isn’t happening, but it does suggest they are getting ready to release and that, at the very least, a release date announcement is imminent, which is also why CD Projekt Red is unlikely to address the rating with any type of comment.

With the new versions of the game set to have free Netflix-inspired DLC, we wouldn’t be surprised if The Witcher 3: Complete Edition comes out in December alongside Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher. However, this is just speculation. It’s reasonable speculation, but that’s all it is.

The Witcher 3 is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but only via backward compatibility. However, this should be changing very soon, and when it does, we will be sure to update you with everything you need to know.

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open-world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences,” reads an official pitch of the game. “In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open-world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”

