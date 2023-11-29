The Witcher 4 Gets Massive Development Update

The Witcher 4 has received an exciting new update from CD Projekt Red. CD Projekt Red has risen as one of the finest developers out there in the last decade. The studio had been making The Witcher series on PC for years and had a dedicated following, but The Witcher 3 took them to an all-new level in 2015. The studio released the game on consoles and PC simultaneously and eclipsed a ton of other major releases that year including Fallout 4. The developer made such a big impact that it won Game of the Year on top of a variety of other awards. It made everyone pay a lot more attention to the studio and subsequently, raised the bar for its next game: Cyberpunk 2077.

Unfortunately, that game had a catastrophic launch and shook up the studio's plans for the coming years. A multiplayer project for Cyberpunk was shelved and it would be three years before its expansion would release, but it all turned out for the better. Now CD Projekt Red is ready to move on from Cyberpunk 2077 having set its wrongs right. There are a number of games in development including the next Cyberpunk game and a new trilogy of Witcher titles. It seems like The Witcher 4 is the next game for the studio, especially post-Phantom Liberty. CD Projekt Red gave an update on the status of the company for investors and revealed that nearly half of CD Projekt is working on The Witcher 4 (roughly 330 people). In 2024, CD Projekt Red expects 400 developers on the project. As of right now, we have no idea when to expect the game, but it's still likely a few years away from being properly revealed to fans.

This is an exciting update as CD Projekt Red was largely focused on getting Phantom Liberty out the door earlier this year and it seems like a bunch of people are transitioning off of Cyberpunk to other projects, with the biggest one being The Witcher 4. We have no idea what the story of the new game will be or if Geralt himself will be returning. It's possible they'll choose to focus on someone like Ciri, but CD Projekt Red has been pretty hush-hush on the project.

[H/T IGN]