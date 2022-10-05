The Witcher 4 Won't Release Until 2025 or Later

CD Projekt has confirmed that the absolute earliest in which the next mainline entry in The Witcher franchise could arrive is by 2025. Earlier this year, the longtime publisher of The Witcher confirmed that it was working on another installment in the series, and has since revealed that this next game will be part of a new trilogy. And while some fans have hoped that The Witcher 4 (unofficial title) would arrive sooner rather than later, it sounds like they're instead going to have to prepare to be quite patient.

In a recent conversation with investors, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński spoke a bit about The Witcher 4, which is codenamed Polaris, and said that the game is still incredibly early in development. Kiciński said that much of the current work on The Witcher 4 is tied to the new game engine, Unreal Engine 5, which the title is being created upon. Once this baseline work is done, though, it should lead to development on future installments going a bit more swiftly.

In response to this, one investor asked about what this means for the potential release of The Witcher 4. Specifically, it was asked whether or not the game would be three years away or more given the previously stated trajectory of The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6. Kiciński then affirmed this to be true, which means that the earliest in which The Witcher 4 could arrive would be 2025.

While 2025 is the earliest such year that the next Witcher game could release, it seems pretty likely that 2026 or beyond is a better estimate. Again, Kiciński and the rest of CD Projekt have continued to stress that The Witcher 4 is still very far away. Given that delays are also somewhat common when it comes to game development, it wouldn't be shocking whatsoever to see the title slip further back. Still, this confirmation at least informs Witcher fans of how they should prepare in the months and years ahead when it comes to new information on The Witcher 4 coming about.

[H/T IGN]