The Witcher: Jason Momoa's New Movie Might Rule Him Out As Blood Origin Lead

Netflix recently revealed the first lead casting for its anticipated The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel spinoff series, as Jodie Turner-Smith will play an elite warrior named Eile. The casting brought up renewed interest in Jason Momoa, who had previously been rumored to be in talks with Netflix to play a lead role in the series last year. Things have been quiet on that front as of late, though Momoa's film schedule (titled Slumberland) might indicate he is no longer going to be a part of the series, as another project is scheduled to begin before Blood Origin starts production in April and overlaps quite a bit with it.

Redanian Intelligence revealed the overlap on Twitter, writing "Jason Momoa update: He is currently scheduled to film a movie called 'Slumberland' from February to June, so it appears he couldn't take the part he was in talks for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' since it's scheduled to start production in April."

That's a three-month overlap, which might be just fine depending on how long Blood Origin is shooting for and if the role were a smaller one, but if he was going to play a lead role, that would be quite difficult. Now, none of this is set in stone, so things could change and he could end up appearing in both, but for now, it seems very unlikely.

Momoa was rumored to be up for the part of Fjall, who would be a part of the opposing Elven clan to Eile's clan, so it would be a major role. We'll just have to see how this all plays out.

Blood Origin will be a six-episode series set before the events of The Witcher's main series and way before Henry Cavill's Geralt started monster hunting. We're still waiting on more plot details, but we do know it is set 1200 years before Geralt's adventures.

Here's the official description for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

"1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich."

