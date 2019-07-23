The Witcher Showrunner Addresses Game of Thrones Comparisons

Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix finally unveiled The Witcher’s first trailer, revealing our best look at Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, Ciri, and Triss Merigold yet. The trailer was a great debut, and put to rest many of the early concerns fans were having as set photos leaked and casting details were revealed. That said, with everyone once again boarding the hype train, the Game of Thrones comparisons are now back. When it was announced, many pitched The Witcher as the next Game of Thrones. For awhile though, chants of this died down, but now they are back and louder than ever.

According to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich though, the two shows are very different, however, she and her team are hoping the show can be as successful as the HBO series was. More specifically, when asked if Games of Thrones and its popularity adds pressure to differentiate, Hissrich responded with the following:

“Not at all. I’m a huge fan of Game of Thrones, and I think the comparisons come from people asking if we’re going to be as successful, and like, god, I hope so,” said Hissrich. “But no, I think that they’re one series and they did a great job, and I think that our show is very different, but I can only hope that we’re as successful as them.”

While Hissrich thinks the two shows are very different, the reality is that the general public is going to compare the them endlessly. Not only because both have a fantasy setting, but because both are gritty, dark, and have a lot of political intrigue.

The Witcher is set to release sometime later this year. When exactly, hasn’t been divulged, but rumors and reports suggest the first season may debut in December, right in time for some Christmas season binging.

