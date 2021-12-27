The Witcher: Henry Cavill Reveals Scene From the Books He Snuck Into Season 2

Long before playing Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill was a fan of The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski. His passion for the franchise has helped him bring Geralt to life in the Netflix series, and it’s resulted in a more faithful product. In a Polish interview conducted by Marcin Zweirzchowski (translated by Redanian Intelligence), Cavill revealed that he decided to sneak some dialogue from the books into the latest season of the series. The actor apparently did it without consulting anyone else working on the show, but the dialogue clearly worked, as it made it into the finished product!

“There is a fragment right at the beginning of Blood of Elveswhere Geralt loses consciousness on Sodden Hill. Geralt experiences avision at the moment and talks to Death. Then, beautiful words areuttered about crossing the meadow and the fog,” Cavill told Zweirzchowski. “There was no such scene in the series, and thesewords captivated me with their poetry, they were so wonderfully ‘Sapkowski’ that I wanted them to be spoken by my Geralt. However, I didnot feel like having long discussion about whether I could add this bitsomewhere. So I just did it, said the words in front of the camera, andwas ready to face the consequences. Eventually, this issue hit the markin Season 2.”

Redanian Intelligence notes that the scene Cavill is referring to actually appeared in Something More. Regardless, it’s interesting to see how the actor was able to bring in this element, and make it a part of the series! There are always difficulties with adapting a beloved work, and there are many elements that don’t end up making the cut, for one reason or another. However, it’s clear that Cavill uses his position when he can to make the final product more authentic. Not every actor shows that type of dedication!

The Witcher Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. You can check out our previous coverage of the series right here.

What did you think of The Witcher Season 2? Are you surprised by Cavill's passion for the role?