The Witcher Netflix Report Reveals Big Changes to Eskel

The Witcher is slowly but surely making its way through production, and while we aren't aware of all the details regarding the plot, we do know a few things. One thing we do know is that Geralt will interact with several other Witchers from the books and games, including Vesemir, Lambert, Eskel, and Coen. The latest revelation from the show though hints at a very grim future for Eskel however, and if it ends up being true it will be a major change from the source material that will definitely have fans talking. Spoilers incoming for season 2 of The Witcher, so you've been warned.

Redanian Intelligence originally reported on a scene that took place at Hodge Close Quarry, and that scene featured Henry Cavill's Geralt, Paul Bullion's Lambert, and a wolf, who was described as feasting on a corpse. Well, the source who described that scene recently revealed a bit more about it, and it appears we now know who the wolf was eating.

According to the source, the corpse is actually Eskel, who will be played by Basil Eidenbenz. That scene isn't how he dies though, as it's actually a funeral for him, where the other Witchers feed his corpse to the wolves.

The question then becomes how does he die, since he does not die in the books. The only hint we have is the previous tease that a Witcher would have an encounter with a Leshen and that the battle would result in "serious consequences". It doesn't get much more serious than death, so this very well could be what that previous tease was referring to.

There is also a battle sequence at Kaer Morhen involving pretty much everyone where this death could occur, but we'll just have to wait and see.

As for why Eskel would die here is unknown, as he is alive and well in the books throughout Ciri's time at Kaer Morhen, though this wouldn't be the first change from the source material either, so guess we'll find out soon enough.

Production on The Witcher season 2 is expected to conclude in March, though the schedule has experienced some delays already. Hopefully, things stay on track from here on out.

