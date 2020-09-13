The Witcher: Report Hints at Big Season 2 Scene

✖

In case you missed it, production on Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher officially resumed recently, and that means the cast and crew are out there shooting scenes and the like. That also means that folks are starting to hear from various sources about what it is, exactly, the fine folks are cooking up for the new season, and that apparently includes a major action scene at none other than Kaer Morhen, home to Geralt of Rivia's particular witcher school.

According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, a reliable source for insider news on Netflix's The Witcher, a key action scene was recently being filmed at the location featuring several different witchers and related characters like Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, Vesemir, Lambert, Eskel, Coen, and a bunch of original characters. It isn't known, exactly, what they might have been fighting in this particular instance -- that's typically the sort of thing that gets added later with computers. Whatever the case, if all of these witchers are involved in the same fight, it should be something powerful.

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, the recently released documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only just resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 might actually launch, or what the final product of the reported scene above will look like in it.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? What do you think is going on at Kaer Morhen? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

[H/T Redanian Intelligence]