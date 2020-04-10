The Witcher Showrunner Shares New Season 2 Photo

Before the coronavirus pandemic eradicated all normalcy, Netflix was shooting the second season of The Witcher. Now, the show is on break as the world fights back against the virus and its effects. As a result, news pertaining to the show has drastically slowed down. Things have been pretty dry the past few weeks. Perhaps knowing this, showrunner Lauren Hissrich took to Twitter to show off a photo of the show, captured from its set last month.

Accompanying it is a short, but supportive message letting everyone know that the sun will indeed rise again, in the meanwhile though, everyone should stay home and stay safe. As for the photo itself, it was taken from a day of shooting in a forest. That said, it’s unclear what the precise location of the photo is.

Unfortunately, the photo doesn’t really divulge any salient details about Season 2, but again, beggars can’t be choosers.

#tbt one month ago on the set of ⁦@witchernetflix⁩. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

As you may know, The Witcher Season 2 is currently slated to release sometime in 2021, however, it remains to be seen how much the coronavirus pandemic and the delays it’s causing will impact when Season 2 drops. And unfortunately, it’s hard to even predict this since there’s so much uncertainty about the future right now. Not only is it unclear when the pandemic will loosen its grip on society, but now there’s also a substantial economic crisis to consider. The latter shouldn’t impact the production of the show, but you never know.

The Witcher Season 2 filming is currently suspended, however, the second season is still schedule for 2021. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the show, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the TV adaptation by clicking right here.