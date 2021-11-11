The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Geralt and Ciri Image

The Witcher season 2 is getting closer and closer, and to help tide fans over Netflix has revealed a new image from the highly anticipated season. Total Film revealed a new image featuring Geralt and Ciri, giving us a great look at Geralt’s slick new armor and Ciri’s new look after training at Kaer Morhen. They appear to be kind of shocked at whatever or whoever it is they are looking at in the image, but it doesn’t seem to be a monster, as Geralt doesn’t have his sword drawn. We’ll have to wait and see what this scene ends up being, but you can check out the image below.

In that same interview, Henry Cavill spoke a bit about how he is approaching Geralt this season, and he revealed that he pushed really hard to have Geralt talk more this time around. That said, you shouldn’t expect our favorite Witcher to be smiling all the time.

“This season, I really wanted to make sure that we represented the book’s Geralt more accurately, and that we saw him speak more,” Cavill said. “I pushed really, really hard for that.” Does this mean he’s cheery? “I wouldn’t say cheery. He’s still Geralt of Rivia, but he’s definitely coming across as more of an intellectual.” He sighs. “It’s a hard life, monster hunting… I wouldn’t recommend it.”

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

