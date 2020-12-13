The Witcher's Henry Cavill Reportedly Injured During Season 2 Filming

✖

The Witcher star Henry Cavill might have been injured during the filming of season 2 according to a new report from The Toronto Sun, which says the star suffered a leg injury while they were filming at Arborfield Studios, Berks. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Cavill was injured while on the assault course. He pulled up and seemed in pain, and the injury seemed to be something in his leg, though the source says it's not clear if something hit it or if it was some sort of pulled muscle. He did not need an ambulance, but he couldn't immediately resume filming either, so it seems for the moment production is halted on season 2 of the show.

A source told the Sun: “The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn’t clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury."

“It wasn’t bad enough to need an ambulance but it’s messed up the filming schedule as he can’t walk properly. He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn’t be able to do it with his leg injury," the source said.

Hopefully, Cavill is okay and if he is injured we wish him a speedy recovery. We'll keep you posted on any other developments.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now.