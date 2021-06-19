The Witcher Season 2 Might Have Just Revealed First Look at Vesemir

✖

Yesterday Netflix revealed a new teaser from The Witcher season 2, and it focused on everyone's favorite Witcher Geralt. The teaser was brief but it's always impressive how much Netflix can fit into such a small runtime, and this latest footage is no exception. In the footage we not only got Geralt using a Cat potion and bracing for battle against a certain vampire, but we also see. him standing next to someone that very much appears to be Vesemir. There are two shots that indicated this, and in both photos the character has a brown outfit and grey hair that seems in line with the character, and in one of them he is standing next to Geralt in what appears to be Kaer Morhen, as you can see the Witcher medallions hanging behind them.

In the other shot you can see Geralt standing back to back with Vesemir, and they have their swords drawn, but we can't see exactly who they have them drawn for. The mystery character is also sporting some armor in this shot and again you see the grey hair, so coupled with the sword, it would seem this is indeed Vesemir.

You can check out both stills in the post above, and thanks to @netflixwitcher for breaking those out. Vesemir is one of the more beloved characters in the franchise, and we can't wait to see him join the live-action series, especially since Ciri will be training with the Witchers at Kaer Morhen.

Now the wait for the Yennefer teaser trailer begins. In the meantime you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

