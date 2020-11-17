The Witcher Season 2 Production Begins Again

✖

After the most-recent delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming has once again resumed on The Witcher Season 2. Four people associated with the show tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in a second hiatus for filming. According to Redanian Intelligence, filming picked back up yesterday, which should come as great news to fans of the series. The showrunners originally planned to wrap filming by February 2021, with a potential summer release for the show's second season. It's unclear whether or not the hiatus will have an impact on that schedule. Filming is currently underway at Arborfield Studios, located in the U.K.

The first season of The Witcher released on Netflix in December 2019, and immediately became a hit for the streaming service. Before the season released, Netflix renewed the show for a second, eight-episode season, showing quite a bit of faith in the series as a whole. That faith was clearly justified, and it seems that there's a heavy amount of anticipation for the new season. The series has quite a bit of material to adapt from the works of Andrzej Sapkowski, and a second live-action series has also been announced for the platform, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. As of this writing, no details regarding the production of that series have been revealed.

The success of The Witcher was so big that it actually resulted in renewed interest in the books and video games, as well. Increased sales for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt turned CD Projekt Red into the second biggest video game publisher in Europe, despite the fact that the game released more than five years ago. That game will likely have to tide fans over for a while; CD Projekt Red still has the rights to the franchise, but it will likely be some time before the publisher releases a fourth game based on the series.

With all of the hype surrounding The Witcher as a whole, it will be interesting to see whether or not the second season of the show can live-up to the popularity of the first. Fans have been patiently waiting, but it seems that things are starting to get back on track.

Are you happy to see The Witcher resume filming? What do you hope to see in the next season of the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!