The Witcher Season 2 Script Teases Brutal Monster Sequence

The end of Netflix's 6 Days of Witchmas has sadly finally arrived, but they decided to send fans out on a high note and revealed on their interactive map all of the other fun things they had lined up throughout The Witcher event, even if they didn't win their vote. The new content included a cut of Geralt's "hmms" in other languages, as well as a multi-language cut of Toss a Coin. We also got a look at a new toy from McFarlane featuring Geralt and Roach, and several recaps of season 1. The best part though was the reveal of a season 2 script page, and those who are familiar with the books will recognize that this rather brutal monster sequence also teases the reveal of fan-favorite character Nivellen.

Things start off in an abandoned mountain village, where we meet a merchant named Colin Coppercloth and his wife and daughter, Kira and Meena. They approach a small village after arriving through a dark forest, but it is eerily quiet, with doors open, no lights in windows, and the ones that aren't left open are completely shuttered.

He tries to get someone at the Inn but gets no response, and then hears a scream from his wife, who is now missing from the cart. Meena is also covered in blood, and as Colin runs back to the cart something whips through the square and rips him away into the darkness.

The scream is replaced by the awful sounds of flesh being ripped apart and bones cracking, and Meena jumps from the cart and runs towards the only light she sees, which is coming from a Prussian style mansion on a hill overlooking the village. That mansion is most likely Nivellen's, and Meena will likely stay with him for some time after this event.

We also see bits of Geralt's dialogue in between the battle, so their first meeting is also likely going to happen soon after this event, as in the books it's the murder of a merchant that brings him into first contact with Nivellen.

This scene sounds crazy, and we cannot wait to see it in action.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now