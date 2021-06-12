The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer: Every Easter Egg You Missed
Today, Netflix revealed our first-ever look at The Witcher Season 2 via a teaser trailer. Unfortunately, the teaser trailer lives up to the name. It's brief and missing many major characters, including protagonist Geralt of Rivia. That said, there are plenty of Easter Eggs squished into the brief look at the new season, which the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account has rounded up and shared in a single thread for your convenience.
Most notably, the thread points out the teaser trailer shows of Kaer Morhen, an old keep where witchers of the School of the Wolf used to be trained, including Geralt of Rivia. So far, we haven't seen it in show, but many fans of the series will know it from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where it's a fairly major location.
Below, you can check out the aforementioned thread and everything in the teaser trailer you may have missed:
Cintra
Ciri is still carrying a little bit of Cintra with her 🥲 pic.twitter.com/12H3ESJm5t— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
Kaer Morhen
this looks a lot like Ciri is hanging out in Kaer Morhen, a new location we’ll visit in Season 2. fingers crossed we see her pick up one of these swords! those Elven runes look preeeeeetty similar to Geralt's sword from Witcher 3…. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/mnZX6SRj55— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
Historical Artifacts
there are lots of shots of what look like historical artifacts. the depth of detail here is amazing pic.twitter.com/vr16sv6isU— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
Mysterious Character
we get loads of teases of mysterious characters -- a mix of new and returning faces. who are you hoping to see? pic.twitter.com/IPQdJZG4P8— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
Geralt
(Geralt is this you I miss you) pic.twitter.com/RBvjaQzUsz— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
More Kaer Morhen
there are some quick hints of new locations in #TheWitcher Season 2 beyond Kaer Morhen. where do you most hope Ciri and Geralt will travel next? pic.twitter.com/5UMiiwgaae— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
Sand Geralt
we don’t get any peeks at Geralt in this teaser, but Ciri DOES shout his name (I SAID I MISS YOU GERALT) pic.twitter.com/SHCWfcxEMt— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021