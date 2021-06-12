The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer: Every Easter Egg You Missed

Today, Netflix revealed our first-ever look at The Witcher Season 2 via a teaser trailer. Unfortunately, the teaser trailer lives up to the name. It's brief and missing many major characters, including protagonist Geralt of Rivia. That said, there are plenty of Easter Eggs squished into the brief look at the new season, which the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account has rounded up and shared in a single thread for your convenience.

Most notably, the thread points out the teaser trailer shows of Kaer Morhen, an old keep where witchers of the School of the Wolf used to be trained, including Geralt of Rivia. So far, we haven't seen it in show, but many fans of the series will know it from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where it's a fairly major location.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned thread and everything in the teaser trailer you may have missed: