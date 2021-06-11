The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Revealed

✖

Netflix has been teasing all week that something Witcher-related was coming this Friday, and now the big day is finally here. In fact, The Witcher and The Witcher Netflix accounts started teasing things again this morning, and thankfully the wait is now officially over, as Netflix revealed the first teaser for the long-awaited season 2. The season was hit hard by the pandemic, having to halt production several times, but the team kept at it and eventually wrapped filming not all that long ago. The latest reports said it was already deep into post-production, and it appears they are far enough in to have footage of Ciri to tease in the brief preview of the next season which you can see in the video below.

The Witcher's season one finale left plenty of questions unanswered, including what happened to Yennefer after the battle of Sodden. We did however finally get to see Ciri and Geralt meet right at the end of the season, and it appears that Geralt will start training Ciri at Kaer Morhen during season 2, at least from previous set photos and details.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Speaking of set photos, those previous shots also revealed a group of soldiers who looked very much like The Wild Hunt, so that's lurking out there as well. We'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

