The Witcher Season 3 Set Photos Hint at Location from the Books

The Witcher Season 3 began filming earlier this year, but information on the story remains tightly under wraps. However, a number of details have started to emerge from the set, hinting at things to come. Redanian Intelligence is reporting that filming is taking place around a structure that looks like the ruins of Shaerrawedd, which appeared in Andrzej Sapkowski's novel Blood of Elves. At this time, it's unclear if the structure is meant to be the destroyed Elven palace, but it certainly seems like a possibility! Either way, it looks like it could make for an interesting location next season.

An image of the location can be found in the Tweet from Redanian Intelligence embedded below.

Season 3 of #TheWitcher Films at Mysterious Elven Ruinshttps://t.co/GNskzwXgUb — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) May 19, 2022

As Redanian Intelligence points out, Season 2 of The Witcher was heavily based on Blood of Elves, but Shaerrawedd did not appear. Of course, the Netflix series loosely adapts elements of Sapkowski's stories, so it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine content cut from the book showing up in Season 3, instead. The show's fast and loose approach to the source material has irritated some fans, but some deviations are to be expected when it comes to any adaptation. It's highly unlikely that Netflix will reveal specific details about the plot anytime soon, so for now, fans will just have to speculate about what's to come.

While some fans have been unhappy with the show's approach to the source material, The Witcher continues to find success for Netflix. The show has a passionate following, and Netflix has invested heavily in the series. It remains to be seen how long The Witcher might last, but the writers and producers have already started mapping out a fourth season, even as Season 3 continues filming. Of course, The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series, is also set to release later this year. Hopefully Netflix will continue to give fans plenty to enjoy over the next few years!

