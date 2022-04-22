The Witcher Creators Already Planning Season 4

✖

While production has only just begun on The Witcher Season 3, it seems that the writers and producers are already making plans for the show's future. During an appearance on Brigade Radio, director Stephen Surjik confirmed that Season 4 has already been "mapped out." Surjik will be directing the first two episodes of Season 3, but he was quick to note that he's unaware whether he'll be involved with the next season. However, Surjik certainly sounds open to returning, and from his phrasing it seems like the team is planning on bringing him back for Season 4.

"The writers and producers mapped out Season 4. Oh yeah. I don't know if I'm part of that mapping program, but at least they told me that they're mapping it out," said Surjik.

At the end of the day, it will be up to Netflix to decide whether The Witcher will continue beyond Season 3. The platform has built a reputation for canceling beloved shows because they get too expensive to produce. That said, Netflix clearly has a lot of faith in the show, and sees it as one of the platform's biggest draws. At this time, it's unclear when Season 3 will release, but it likely won't arrive until sometime in 2023. In the meantime, filming wrapped on The Witcher: Blood Origin last year. The prequel series is set to arrive sometime this year, and a teaser was released for the show following the finale of The Witcher Season 2.

Hopefully, the writers and producers on The Witcher will be able to tell the story that they've set out to tell with the show! It's unclear how many seasons are tentatively planned, but the books by Andrzej Sapkowski have a lot of material to be mined, and fans of the brand would no doubt love to see the show continue as long as possible.

[H/T: Redanian Intelligence]