The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth Gym Photo Shows Actor Getting Huge for Season 4

The Witcher Season 4 began filming last month and is scheduled to run until fall of this year, with the expectation to debut sometime in 2025. This means we are getting closer to seeing Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. It has been 18 months since Netflix shocked everyone with word that Henry Cavill, the Hollywood star of The Witcher series, and the man responsible for portraying its protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, was being replaced with Liams Hemsworth. There is still no word why the change is happening, but reports have suggested friction between Cavill and the showrunners, as well scheduling issues. Whatever the case, the world is very eager to see Hemsworth as the monster slayer.

How well Hemsworth will pull off the white wig and the emotionless demeanor of Geralt remains to be seen, but he certainly has the physique of the character ready to go. And this should come as no surprise after we heard last summer the actor was undergoing "insane" training in participation of the role.

To this end, if you've seen Hemsworth latest thriller, Land of Bad, you will know he has gotten pretty huge. And a recent gym photo the actor posted on Instagram shows this off.

Obviously, bulk is part of the character. Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher, someone who has gone through immense training, rituals, and given superhuman abilities for the sole purpose of hunting down and slaying monsters. You are going to have to have some nice muscles to do this. Also, Henry Cavill is also very muscular. So to replace him as Geralt was always going to require getting big, which Hemsworth has done successfully.

(Photo: Liam Hemsworth Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

The reveal of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia should be soon. Netflix will want to get the reveal done before Hemsworth begins filming for the show as there will no doubt be plenty of set leaks.

