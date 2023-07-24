The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2: How to Watch the First Episode Early

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 won't be releasing until July 27th, but fans can catch the first episode early thanks to a special event being hosted by Netflix. The event will take place on July 25th at 5 p.m. PT, and fans interested in watching it will have to register through a special website Netflix has set up which can be found at the link right here. The episode will be airing live, so those unable to tune in at that time will have to wait until Friday like everyone else. However, those that do watch the stream can also look forward to a "trivia battle" after.

Will Henry Cavill appear in The Witcher Season 3 Part 2?

Season 3 of The Witcher will mark the final one for series star Henry Cavill. He appeared in Part 1 (which released in June) and will also appear in Part 2, as well. In Season 4, the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by actor Liam Hemsworth. While the character will continue on, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has indicated that Cavill will get something of a "heroic sendoff" at the end of the season. What form that might take is currently unclear, but fans of the show will have an answer when the complete batch of new episodes releases on July 27th.

How many more seasons of The Witcher will there be?

While Netflix has not made any announcements, casting director Sophie Holland has already confirmed a fifth season of The Witcher is currently in the works. At this time, it's unclear whether the series will go beyond two more seasons, but fans can also look forward to a spin-off, as well. Netflix has not officially announced the project, but there have been a number of leaks so far. The spin-off will apparently center on the Rats, a group of characters that will appear in The Witcher Season 3 Part 2. Actor Dolph Lundgren will be part of the cast.

