The Witcher Showrunner Breaks Down Yennefer’s Brutal Transformation Scene

The Witcher season 1 is finally out on Netflix, and while the show features a number of memorable moments, one of the most brutal involves Anya Chalotra‘s Yennefer. At one point we see Yennefer’s transformation from someone who has been bullied and mistreated her whole life into one of the most powerful sorceresses alive, but the physical part of that transformation takes a heavy toll on Yen, and the pain comes through loud and clear in the sequence. We recently had the chance to talk to Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich all about the sequence, and we asked if there was ever a toned-down version of the scene.

“No, but I will say the writer that wrote that episode, Beau DeMayo, when he pitched the episode to us, he had this idea of inter-cutting Geralt fighting the Striga and Yen’s enchantment, and the violence and the brutality that would be experienced in each of these stories for very different reasons,” Hissrich said. “And I have to say Alex Garcia Lopez, who directed that episode, I thought did an amazing job bringing that particular inter-cutting sequence to life, because I find it so visceral to watch.”

“Even in very early trailers, we have Yennefer screaming, and you don’t even know what it’s about, but you feel it,” Hissrich said. “It resonates through you. You understand the pain that this character is going through. So, no, I’m glad that you liked it, or I’m glad that it had the impact we intended because I really think it’s one of the best moments of this series.”

You can check out my full review of season 1 right here, and the official description can be found below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

