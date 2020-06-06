WWE's Bray Wyatt Makes His Pitch to Play a Character in The Witcher Season 2

✖

We've still got some waiting to do for Netflix's The Witcher season 2, but we recently got a look behind the scenes to help pass the time until Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer once again grace our screens. The concept art was from Pixoloid Studios and provided a look at unused designs from season 1. Those designs included Goblines, Dwarves, Dryads, and more, but one design stood out above the rest for WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, and it's easy to see why. If you look at one of the designs it is a dead ringer for Wyatt, and he took to social media to let Netflix know that he is up for portraying the role if it ever makes it to screen.

"Dear @witchernetflix, if you need someone to play this role specifically I know a guy who could pull it off. PS. It’s me. Quite literally"

If you're a fan of WWE, it's literally the first thing you see when you look at the art, so why not have Wyatt bring the part to life in the show? Those who watch him every week on SmackDown know Wyatt can bring just about any promo or segment to life with his dedication to his character, so we know he can bring something special to The Witcher too.

Dear @witchernetflix , if you need someone to play this role specifically I know a guy who could pull it off. PS. It’s me. Quite literally pic.twitter.com/z7ufzCvvtI — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 5, 2020

Wyatt also added that "PPS. You should know that I’m far more handsome now. OK. BYE. LOVE YOU". That's in reference to his change of character, going from the leader of the Wyatt Family to his new role as caretaker of the Firefly Fun House. The Mr. Rogers type character is all fun and games until he gives in to his dark side, which results in the emergence of The Fiend, a creepy powerhouse in a mask.

PPS. You should know that I’m far more handsome now. OK. BYE. LOVE YOU — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 5, 2020

If that doesn't scream The Witcher we aren't sure what does, so yeah, we are totally in for Wyatt joining the cast. Make it happen Netflix!

The Witcher season 1 is available on Netflix now, and Wyatt can be seen every week on WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Do you want to see Wyatt in The Witcher? Let us know in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher and WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.