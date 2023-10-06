The Wolf Among Us 2 Remains in Production Following Telltale Layoffs

Telltale Games has experienced a round of lay-offs, but projects like The Wolf Among Us 2 have not been canceled. Telltale Games is one of the most renowned studios in the entire gaming industry. They have been around for a very, very long time, making point and click adventure games that resonated with audiences in massive ways. The studio really found meteoric success with its take on The Walking Dead which was praised for its deeply emotional story told across multiple episodes and seasons like a television show. The developer would continue to receive praise for other games like The Wolf Among Us, Batman, and so on. Telltale unfortunately closed its doors in 2018, letting go the vast majority of the studio, but kept on a few people in order to finish some of its remaining episodic games. A year later, the studio would be relaunched with new leadership and would eventually result in projects like The Wolf Among Us 2 continuing development.

The studio just released its first brand new game, The Expanse, since the relaunch and has plans to release The Wolf Among Us 2 next year. Unfortunately, Telltale Games is once again experiencing troubles. The developer confirmed today that it experienced layoffs after a former employee stated "most of" the team was let go in September. However, production will continue on all current projects, including The Wolf Among Us 2.

"Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently," said a spokesperson for Telltale. "We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. All projects currently in development are still in production, and we have no further updates at this time."

Telltale didn't clarify how many people were let go or how this will impact the development of the current projects or future games. A number of other studios in the industry including BioWare, Naughty Dog, and Epic Games all experienced layoffs in recent weeks as well.