The Wolf Among Us 2 Delayed

The Wolf Among Us 2 has been delayed and it sounds like we won't be playing it for quite some time. One of the most beloved Telltale Games titles is The Wolf Among Us, it's based on a graphic novel that imagines what a bunch of classic fable characters would be like if they existed in a gritty, semi-grounded world together. You play as Bigby Wolf (the Big Bad Wolf) who operates as a Sheriff in the fittingly named Fabletown and are tasked with investigating and solving a series of murders that introduce you to a number of other iconic characters in this world. It's a really fun take on the noire genre and although it wasn't the biggest commercial hit, especially when compared to Telltale's other games, it was well-received and fans demanded more. After years of waiting, it was finally confirmed to be on the way in 2019.

Although we've gotten the occasional update, it has been relatively quiet with regards to what's going on with The Wolf Among Us 2. It was previously slated to release in 2023, but that will no longer be the case. Despite a whole 9 months left in the year, Telltale is not committing to getting the sequel out the door in time for this year. Instead, the game is on Telltale's slate for 2024 and the delay is to ensure the team is able to avoid crunch while still investing the time needed to make the game what it needs to be. Telltale is also switching engines from Unreal Engine 4 to 5. Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie spoke to IGN about the whole process and noted that he understands the pressure behind this game, but wanted to ensure the team balances their health at the same time.

"If we put this game out and it's not ready, we're going to get torn to shreds," said Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie. "The expectations are pretty high, and we want time to meet those and we want to be proud of it and know that, 'Hey, this is the best game we could have made.' Let the world say what they will [once] it's done, but at least we know that in these times, in these conditions, this is the best game that we could make."

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2.



To give more context, we spoke with IGN: https://t.co/afoCUHZwIy pic.twitter.com/KhrAfIrwYB — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) March 1, 2023

As of right now, it remains to be seen what will come of The Wolf Among Us 2. The game is being made as an episodic series once again, but Telltale confirmed that it is developing the entire game at once. That means when the first episode releases, the rest of them will already be in the can and ready to launch as Telltale sees fit.

The Wolf Among Us 2 will now release in 2024. What do you think of this news? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.