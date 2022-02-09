The Wolf Among Us 2 Key Art Revealed

Telltale Games and AdHoc Studio today revealed a new trailer for The Wolf Among Us 2, the long-awaited followup to 2013’s The Wolf Among Us from the original Telltale Games. Additionally, it was announced that the video game would return to Fabletown next year, though exact timing and platforms were not announced. And to top it all off, the companies also shared some stunning new key art for the video game that features everyone’s favorite werewolf sheriff, Bigby Wolf, as well as Snow White.

You can check out the new key art for The Wolf Among Us 2 for yourself below:

“If you’re new to the series, let’s catch you up, quick: Fairytales are real – and living side-by-side with everyday people (‘Mundies’) in New York City. Those Fables? Well, they still need to blend in and – you guessed it – live among us. The Big Bad Wolf (Bigby) is the sheriff, keeping folks in line. Snow White helps run things – and there’s a whole gang of familiar Fables that are just trying to get by in the big apple.”

Beyond the above, there’s not much else to go on for The Wolf Among Us 2 quite yet. The title is set to release in 2023 for what most assume to be all major platforms, PC included. The voices of Bigby Wolf (Adam Harrington) and Snow White (Erin Yvette) are also returning for The Wolf Among Us 2. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

