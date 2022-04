This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has revealed its latest Deals With Gold sale, which is taking place now through Monday, June 26th. Although it doesn't have too many AAA deals – it's more about showing some indie love this time around – there are some noteworthy games worth checking out.

For instance, if you're a Transformers fan, you can check out a couple of games before you hit up The Last Knight in theaters this week. Both Transformers: Devastation (from Platinum Games) and a revamp of the Xbox 360/PS3 classic Transformers: Fall of Cybertron are marked down, so you can get both games for around $60 – not a bad deal at all.

In addition, you've got a good opportunity to catch up on Hitman: The Complete First Season episodes, as they're all marked down at 60 percent off. If you wish, you can pick up the game in one flail swoop for 60 percent off as well, putting the game just under $30.

Other markdowns include NBA 2K17, several Star Trek: Online currency packages, and a few DC Universe Online bargains. Check out the full list over the next few pages!