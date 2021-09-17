THQ Nordic Celebrating 10th Anniversary With Free Games

This month marks THQ Nordic’s 10th anniversary, and the publisher is celebrating with two free games: Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance Gold Edition. The two games are available to claim right now, and users can snag them through September 23rd. Once these games have been claimed, they will remain a part of the user’s library forever! In addition to these two games, THQ Nordic is also offering Desperados III free this weekend. From today through September 20th, players will have the chance to check out the full game free on Steam. During that window, Steam users that decide to purchase Desperados III can get the standard edition for 60% off and the digital deluxe edition for 67% off.

Desperados III is not the only THQ Nordic game currently on sale through Steam. A week-long publisher sale kicked-off today, offering solid discounts on a number of games from the company. THQ Nordic claims that the sale will feature “the best deals to date” on a number of different titles, including Destroy All Humans!, Biomutant, Wreckfest, SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and more.

The sale should provide the perfect opportunity for players to check out any THQ Nordic games they might have missed, but gamers interested in discovering something new will want to tune-in on September 17th for a THQ Nordic Showcase. Naturally, the event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, and six new games will be revealed, in total. THQ Nordic is telling viewers they’ll “witness the return of legendary franchises, where the fans are waiting for decades to get their hands on a new installment, sequels to beloved games, and new original IPs.” It’s unclear exactly what we can expect, but an official announcement of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed seems like a safe bet. The event will stream on the company’s Twitch, YouTube, and Steam pages, which readers can find in their respective hyperlinks. The event begins at 12 p.m. PT.

