Destroy All Humans 2 Remake Accidentally Leaked

In a strange move, it seems that PlayStation has accidentally leaked the existence of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed for the PlayStation 5. A remake of the 2006 game, Reprobed is being developed by Black Forest Games, the team behind the previous Destroy All Humans! remake, and published by THQ Nordic. The publisher has not made any kind of official announcement about the game, but its existence was revealed in a trailer posted to the official PlayStation Twitter account. That Tweet has since been deleted, but the trailer makes it clear that a PlayStation 5 version is definitely on the way.

Fans of the series probably won’t be too surprised by the leak; after all, THQ Nordic teased a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 back in February. In a video announcing a discount for the game on Steam, the protagonists for the original game and its sequel both appeared. Actor J. Grant Albrecht also provided new dialogue for the video. A few months later, a Destroy All Humans fan account discovered that Black Forest Games has been working on a video game codenamed “Project Cattleprod 2.”

In addition to these teases, the existence of Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed was also spoiled by the recent Nvidia data leaks. Notably, those leaks also listed Destroy All Humans 3!,but it’s unclear just how accurate the entire list might be. For now,fans of the series will just have to be happy with the fact that thesequel will receive the same treatment as the original game.

At this time, it’s unclear what platforms Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed will be available for. The remake of the first game released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The trailer that PlayStation leaked is a platform-specific one, and fans shouldn’t take this as proof that the game will be exclusive. It seems like a safe bet that the sequel will be available on those previous platforms, in addition to PlayStation 5. However, fans will just have to wait and see when THQ Nordic officially announces the game.

