This ‘Destiny’ Titan Hanged Man Shader Figure is an Exclusive Masterpiece From ThreeA

ThreeA has added another installment to their super high-end line of sixth scale Destiny figures, and this one is a ThinkGeek exclusive. You can pre-order the Destiny Titan Hanged Man Shader right here for $229.99 with free shipping while supplies last.

Yes, that’s an eye-popping price, but it’s to be expected when dealing with figures of this caliber. On the plus side, a couple of ThreeA’s earlier Destiny figures are available on ThinkGeek right now at a lower price – including a Destiny Hunter figure in the Autumn Splendor shader that you can add to your collection for 21% off. However, if you have your eye on the exclusive Titan figure, the official description outlines what you’ll get for the money:

“If ever there was a personification of defender, the Titan class is it. We had to do it justice with a proper figure. Everything from the classic guns and full body heavy armor, all the way to the iconic mark cloth piece on the hip. Trust us, this Titan is ready to throw down and shoot some aliens.”

“Celebrate your love of Destiny with this 1:6 scale figure of the Titan hero class. Comes complete with the Hawkmoon and Deviant Gravity-A guns, as well as the Hammer of Sol, Dread Explorer Shell, and two interchangeable hands. This figure is fully articulated so you can pose it in the most heroic way possible”.

Product Specifications:

• ThreeA x Destiny Titan Figure – The Hanged Man Shader Exclusive

• Officially-licensed Destiny merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• 1:6 scale figure of a Titan from Destiny

• Features armor with battle worn edges so you know this Titan has seen some action

• Includes: Dread Explorer Shell, Hawkmoon, Deviant Gravity-A, Hammer of Sol, and two interchangeable hands

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.